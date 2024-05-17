Germany’s Scholz pledges support for Moldova’s EU membership

Germany will do its utmost to support Moldova on its path towards the European Union, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Scholz praised the country's reform efforts to become an EU member.

"European enlargement is in the strategic interest of entire European Union, Germany and Moldova. We would be happy to support you on this path," he said.

Scholz accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova, but underlined that Germany and its European partners will be supporting Chisinau in addressing challenges it's facing in the region.

"We are all aware that Moldova is suffering massively from the Russian attack on Ukraine and its consequences, which of course have both economic and security consequences," he said.

"Let me make it clear that Germany will continue to stand closely by your side, and we will do our utmost to support Moldova," Scholz stressed.

Moldovan President Sandu, for her part, underlined that her country is currently undergoing significant transformation, and working hard to achieve progress on its path for EU membership.

"Our commitment to European integration is central to our national agenda. Moldova is undergoing significant transformations. We are enhancing our energy independence, aligning with the European standards, fighting corruption, and reforming our judicial system," the president said.

She also called on European countries to further increase their support for Ukraine, after Russia opened a new front and launched a new offensive in Kharkiv.

Supporting Ukraine is not just solidarity, It's defending the principles of our collective security and freedom. By supporting Ukraine, you also support Moldova, my country wouldn't be safe today, without Ukraine's resistance," Sandu said.