Migrants in Germany face greater risk of poverty due to racism, study finds

Migrants in Germany face a greater risk of poverty due to racism and discrimination, according to a new study published on Tuesday.

The study by the German Center for Integration and Migration Research found that an increased risk of poverty was linked in many ways to structural, institutional, and individual forms of racism.

"Black, Asian and Muslim people in Germany are exposed to a higher risk of poverty than Germans without a migration background," said the report, pointing out that even well-integrated, employed immigrants are systematically more disadvantaged.

The study found that while nearly 10% of Germans were near the poverty threshold, the figures were significantly higher among Black people, Asians, and Muslim immigrants.

Among immigrant communities, 26% of Black men and women, 30% and 26% of Asian men and women, and 41% and 38% of Muslim men and women were at risk of poverty, it said.

The report added that people with immigrant backgrounds are often disadvantaged during their educational careers, and also face various challenges in the workplace due to discrimination and racism.

"Racial discrimination does not only affect migrants' chances of finding employment, but can also lead to unequal working conditions, less opportunities for good income and personal development," the report said.