Voters head to polling stations for local elections in England, Wales

Voters are heading to the polls across England and Wales on Thursday to cast their ballots in mayoral and local elections.

Elections are taking place in 107 of England's 317 councils for some 2,600 seats. Ten metro mayors across England, the mayor of London and London Assembly members and 37 police and crime commissioners will be elected.

A by-election will also select the new member of parliament (MP) for Blackpool South following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton.

Polling opened at 7 a.m. local time (0600GMT) and will close at 10 p.m. (2100GMT).

No elections are taking place in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In London, incumbent Mayor Sadiq Khan of the Labour Party, who is seeking a third term, Rob Blackie of the Liberal Democrats and Susan Hall of the Conservative Party are among the candidates.

Thursday's race is the final big test for political parties before the next general election, which could take place in the second half of the year, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in January.













