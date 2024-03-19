Germany doesn’t need any nuclear weapons: Chancellor Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected suggestions that Germany should have its own nuclear warheads and reduce its reliance on U.S. protection.

"Germany doesn't need any nuclear weapons of its own," Scholz said on Tuesday during a panel discussion, and underlined that NATO remains the cornerstone of European security.

Responding to a question at the Europe 2024 conference, Scholz said despite some political differences between the U.S. and its European partners, transatlantic ties remain strong and essential.

"Maybe we do have geopolitically different assessments, but one thing is quite clear, we share values with democracy and the rule of law. And that makes us different from others," he said.

"Of course, we are stronger in the transatlantic alliance. So there is no reason whatsoever to challenge the things that are so valuable, that is NATO, and the transatlantic cooperation," he added.

Scholz underlined that Germany is a party to NATO's nuclear sharing agreement, and his government decided to buy U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, which are capable of carrying nuclear bombs, in order to be able to meet its responsibilities.

He also noted that besides the U.S., European allies the UK and France are nuclear weapons states, and they are also significantly contributing to NATO's nuclear deterrence.

In recent months, several German politicians have suggested that Germany should develop its own nuclear arsenal, together with its EU partners, and reduce its reliance on U.S. protection.

The suggestions came after former U.S. President Donald Trump slammed European allies last month for not paying their fair share in NATO spending, and signaled that the U.S. may reconsider its nuclear protection for Europe if re-elected.