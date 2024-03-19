French president calls for 'balanced position' on Mideast conflict

The French president on Tuesday called for a "balanced position" regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

France is "one of the first countries that called for a humanitarian pause to lead to a cease-fire," Emmanuel Macron told reporters during a visit to the southern city of Marseille, where the government launched a broad operation against the drug traffickers.

He stressed that France recognizes Israel's right to defend itself, but must respect the international humanitarian law.

Macron called for a political solution to end the conflict, which, according to him, should be a two-state solution.

This is a "balanced position" to adopt, according to the French leader.

Israel has waged a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last October, which killed 1,200 people.

More than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and almost 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Operation in Marseille

The French government launched operation "Place Nette" on Monday in the Mediterranean city of Marseille to tackle the narco-trafficking issue.

"We are in a battle," Macron said, noting that the situation in Marseille is very difficult.

Other European cities and the US are also suffering from this problem, he explained.

The president added that the "unprecedented" operation launched in Marseille is the first of a series that will cover tens of other French cities too.

Law enforcement units have arrested at least 82 suspects, Macron added.