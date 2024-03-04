French far-right builds their campaign on anti-immigration sentiment in European Parliament elections

According to reports in the national press, RN (National Rally) President Jordan Bardella, while introducing his party's election campaign at a rally, appealed to anti-immigration sentiment by stating, "It is quite clear that the elections on June 9 are a referendum against immigrants sinking us." Bardella emphasized that it will be the French people who will decide who can enter France during the rally in Marseille, stating, "With RN, the borders will be secure."

Bardella also addressed the recent farmer protests in the country. Criticizing the government for failing to meet the demands of farmers, Bardella said, "Dear farmers, France loves you! France watches over you! France supports you!"

According to recent polls, RN, with its slogan "France is returning, Europe is reviving," is vying for the majority of votes in France in the upcoming elections.

Bardella was appointed as the party's president following Marine Le Pen's candidacy in the 2022 presidential elections, making him the first non-member of the Le Pen family to hold the position of president in the party's history.

According to a survey conducted by the consultancy firm Portland Communications based in the UK at the end of January, the far-right RN party in France could achieve a record level of success in the European Parliament elections to be held in June by garnering 33% of the votes.