Greece seeks to play important role in reconstruction of Ukraine

Greece seeks to play an important role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Greek foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Greece declares its presence in the effort for the reconstruction of Ukraine, wishes to provide a potential presence," George Gerapetritis said in his opening remarks at the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine in the capital Athens.

Energy infrastructure, shipping, digitization, construction, heritage protection, agriculture, and tourism are among the sectors in which Greece can help Ukraine, he added.

Reiterating the country's commitment to support for Ukraine, Gerapetritis said the Russian attack on Ukraine is not only a threat to the security of Europe, but endangers world peace and stability.

He said the primary objective of the reconstruction should be the transformation of the Ukrainian economy, adding that the international community will support the effort to rebuild the war-torn country. Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

The conference was organized by the Greek Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the European Investment Bank.














