Finland’s former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb leads presidential vote

National Coalition Party (NCP) presidential candidate Alexander Stubb reacts at his election reception in Helsinki, Finland, on February 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Finland's former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb is on his way to becoming the country's new president after taking the lead against former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in the second round of the presidential election, local media reported Sunday.

According to Justice Ministry data, Stubb of the National Coalition party, is leading with 52.7% of the vote, while his opponent Haavisto of the Green Party got 47.3% with 58.3% of the votes counted.

This high-stakes presidential election is widely seen as historically the most important amid Finland's recent NATO membership and Nordic country's strong stance against Russia.

Stubb emerged the winner in the first round with 27.2% support, followed by Haavisto on 25.8%.

The winner will be replacing incumbent Sauli Niinisto, known for his role in maintaining close ties with Russia and who is forced to step down after two six-year terms in office.

The new president will lead the nation in its new role after Finland became the 31st member of NATO last April, ending decades of military non-alignment as the result of Russia's war on Ukraine.

The poll result is expected at about 11:00 p.m. local time (2100GMT).