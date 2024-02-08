GERMANYS SCHOLZ SET FOR THIRD TRIP TO WASHINGTON IN TWO YEARS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to set off on Thursday for his third visit to Washington since taking office just over two years ago.



On Friday, he plans to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss military aid for Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East and the NATO summit this summer.



After his arrival on Thursday evening, Scholz first has an appointment with members of the US Congress. On Friday morning, his programme includes a breakfast with US entrepreneurs.



In the US, the primaries for presidential election due to be held in November have begun. Biden wants to run again. Former US president Donald Trump is seen as the most likely Republican challenger.



