Germany wants to prevent Russia from destabilizing West Balkans

Germany wants to prevent Russia from destabilizing the Western Balkans region, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.

''We want to prevent Russia from causing an additional crisis, destabilization, from abusing this region to expand its influence, hoping to destabilize the West in this way," Pistorius said in Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo.

"Germany will support the engagement of (Operation) EUFOR Althea. It is very important that the forces can remain in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and I am looking forward to how they are welcomed here because they also contribute to a safe environment for the necessary reforms,'' he added.

The European Union Force (EUFOR) Operation Althea is the EU's peacekeeping mission in the country.

Operation Althea was launched in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2004 to oversee the military implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement and ensure security in the country.

Pistorius told the media in a joint press conference with his Bosnian counterpart Zukan Helez that Germany will support the country on its path towards Euro-Atlantic integration.

''NATO and the EU have a clear position when we talk about Russia's aggressive actions. The most important thing is that the partnership between NATO and Bosnia and Herzegovina has been very successful since 2006,'' said Pistorius.

Helez said that Germany is one of Bosnia's key friends on the foreign policy level.

Pistorius also met with the members of the three-men Bosnian Presidency.

Bosnia and Herzegovina received EU candidate country status on Dec. 15, 2022 and it is expected to start accession negotiations with the EU in March 2024 if it meets the necessary conditions.