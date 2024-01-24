SWEDEN WELCOMES TÜRKIYES APPROVAL OF ITS NATO MEMBERSHIP BID

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom welcomed the Turkish parliament's approval on Tuesday of a bill on Sweden's accession to NATO.

"It is a welcome step that the Turkish parliament today voted yes to Sweden's NATO application. Now we look forward to (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signing the ratification document. Sweden will be a reliable, solidary and committed NATO member," he said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said on X that "today's decision by the Turkish parliament to ratify Sweden's accession to NATO is important and correct. It strengthens our alliance. We expect that Sweden will now be able to formally join the Atlantic Alliance very soon."

The German Foreign Ministry also applauded the decision, emphasizing the importance of Türkiye's approval in paving the way for Sweden's NATO membership.

"Türkiye's parliament has taken an important step today, paving the way for Sweden's accession to NATO. Sweden will make NATO stronger. It is now high time for Hungary to conclude the remaining steps so that we can welcome our Swedish friends to the Alliance," it said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the collective effort required for European security.

"European security is a collective effort. With Sweden in NATO, Europe will become safer and our Alliance stronger," she said.

Following discussions in the Turkish parliament, the bill was approved by 287 out of 346 members who took part in vote.

Fifty-five members of parliament voted against the bill, while four members abstained.

Finland and Sweden-both Nordic countries close to or bordering Russia-applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.