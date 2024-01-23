Germany to allow Israelis to stay visa-free until end of April

German Interior Ministry on Monday announced that Berlin is set to let Israeli citizens stay in the country visa-free until the end of April.

"Israeli citizens currently residing in Germany can remain in the country until April 26, 2024 without having to apply for a residence permit or extend their visa-free stay. The Federal Ministry of the Interior and Home Affairs has issued an ordinance to this effect," the ministry said in a statement.

"We are not leaving people in Israel alone - and we also want to support those who are living with friends and family in Germany for a while in the face of Hamas terror," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in the statement.

Faeser described the decision as a "pragmatic and unbureaucratic help for people who we want to support in this difficult situation."

"Israeli citizens can stay in Germany for 90 days without a visa," the ministry said. "From January 26, 2024 to April 26, 2024, they will now be exempt from the requirement of a residence permit to stay in Germany."