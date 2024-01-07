Man dies in conflict with police in German migrant reception centre

A 26-year-old Guinean man has died after a struggle with police officers in a migrant reception centre in the western German city of Mülheim, police reported on Sunday.



Police were called to the centre by the security service, who said the man had attacked its officers.



When the police arrived, the man was in his room. He attacked them there. According to the police report, officers tasered the man twice to no effect as they pursued him through the centre.



He was then overpowered. Two male officers were bitten and a female officer kicked in the head. Ambulances were called to assist residents and the police officers.



The man lost consciousness while being treated in an ambulance. He was then taken to hospital, where he died.



Police in the neighbouring city of Bochum are conducting a murder investigation as a matter of routine. They are awaiting an autopsy report. The officers involved in the incident are receiving counselling.



