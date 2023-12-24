News Europe Three killed after car hits pedestrians in Polish seaside resort

Three killed after car hits pedestrians in Polish seaside resort

DPA EUROPE Published December 24,2023 Subscribe

A car driver has hit and killed three pedestrians with his vehicle in the northern Polish seaside resort of Miedzyzdroje, the TVN24 television station reported on Sunday, citing the emergency services.



Among the dead were a man and a woman as well as a 7-year-old child. A 12-year-old girl was injured and taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter. The accident occurred on Saturday evening.



The driver reportedly fled the scene of the accident on foot, but was later detained by the police. It was initially unclear why he lost control of his car or whether alcohol was involved.



"It's a narrow road, there wasn't much traffic," a fire brigade spokesman told the broadcaster.



The popular seaside resort on the Baltic coast has around 5,500 inhabitants.











