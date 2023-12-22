UN chief 'shocked,’ by Prague university shooting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sorrow for a shooting at a university in the Czech capital of Prague that killed more than a dozen victims.

"The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by today's mass shooting at the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic.

"He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres reiterates his full solidarity with the people and government of the Czech Republic, he added.

At least 15 people were killed and 24 injured in the shooting at the Charles University in central Prague.

Police President Martin Vondrasek said the gunman was a 24-year-old student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University. The shooter was living in a village, 21 kilometers (13 miles) outside Prague, and his father was found dead earlier today.

Citing initial findings, the police chief said the suspect was inspired by similar incidents that have taken place abroad, and he was not connected to any terrorist organization.

The gunman's "lifeless body" was found at the university's Faculty of Arts, said Vondrasek, adding that he committed suicide after an exchange of fire with police.