GERMANYS BAERBOCK SAYS VACCINE FACTORY IN RWANDA A MILESTONE

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has promised Africa the support of Germany and the European Union in the fight against pandemics and other diseases.



"Diseases do not recognize national borders or continents - our solidarity must not either," the German politician said on Sunday as she departed on a trip to the East African country of Rwanda.



Baerbock is due to attend the opening of the first commercial messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine factory on the African continent on Monday, according to her office in Berlin.



The Mainz-based pharmaceutical company BioNTech plans to produce mRNA-based vaccines for the continent at the plant in the capital Kigali as of next year.



"The path to a fair international health architecture is not a short-distance race, but a team marathon," said Baerbock. That is why "Team Europe supports the goal of Africa's own vaccine production - from concept to needle."



Today, only one in 100 vaccine doses administered in africa is actually produced there, added the foreign minister. By 2040, this figure should be 60 times higher.



The EU's Global Gateway project will make this possible with €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) by 2027 - €550 million of which will come from Germany.



Africa's first mRNA vaccine factory in Rwanda is "not the finish line - but a real milestone and hope for millions," Baerbock said.



The African Union's goal is to produce 60% of vaccines administered in Africa by 2040.



The EU's "Global Gateway" initiative plans to invest up to €300 billion in the infrastructure of emerging and developing countries over the next few years - also to secure more global influence for the EU. The project is intended to compete with China's "New Silk Road" project.



Baerbock said that when the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe, the world realized that "No one is safe until everyone is safe."



She said that still hurts today that far too many people, especially in Africa, were defencelessly exposed to the virus at the beginning of the pandemic and "that we as the international community literally could not deliver."



In the case of other diseases such as malaria or tuberculosis, too, a single vaccination sometimes makes the difference between life and death.



"However, fair and rapid access to life-saving vaccines must not depend on whether a child is born in Germany or Rwanda," emphasized Baerbock.



Similar vaccines against malaria and tuberculosis could potentially also be produced there in future, if authorization is granted.



According to the German Development Ministry, the government in Berlin is supporting the establishment of sustainable vaccine and pharmaceutical production in Africa to help prepare the continent for future pandemics.



The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines work by showing the body's cells a slice of genetic code from the virus. This cannot cause infection but can teach the body how to defend itself against it.



Support is being provided for the training of skilled labour, the establishment of national regulatory authorities and the creation of framework conditions for businesses to come on board.



Baerbock is also expected to meet Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta in Kigali and visit the memorial to the victims of the genocide against the Tutsi. In 1994, militias of the Hutu majority murdered at least 800,000 members of the Tutsi minority in Rwanda.



Under President Paul Kagame, the country has since become a pioneer on the continent in many areas, for example with its ban on plastic bags and the fight against corruption. Economic growth is well above the African average.



However, human rights organizations criticize the persecution of opposition figures and critical journalists. A deal struck with London for Rwanda to accept migrants who have managed to reach Britain is also controversial.



