Incoming PM Tusk tells Polish lawmakers he will fight for Ukraine aid

Poland's incoming prime minister, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday he plans to persuade the West to provide more support for Ukraine to help it fight off Russia's invasion.



In a statement to parliament as he presented his Cabinet, Tusk said that he would not listen to Western politicians who talked about the situation in Ukraine making them weary.



"We will loudly and resolutely demand the full mobilization of the free Western world to support Ukraine in this war." In a few hours, he will be travelling to the EU summit in Brussels where, he said, he wants to find "different ways" to convince Poland's traditional allies of the need for help.



Poland has been one of the most important political and military supporters of neighbouring Ukraine since the beginning of the war. However, tensions recently rose between the previous conservative PiS government and Kiev.



Tusk was appointed to be prime minister by the Polish parliament on Monday. His pro-European coalition government still has to pass a vote of confidence this afternoon.



