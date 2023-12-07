Thousand march in Greek capital on 15th anniversary of teen’s killing by police

Thousands of people marched in Greece's capital late Wednesday on the 15th anniversary of the murder of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer in the Exarchia neighborhood of Athens.

The crowd, which consisted mostly of left-wing and anarchist groups, carried banners and chanted slogans, vowing that Grigoropoulos would never be forgotten.

The main rally was generally peaceful.

After the rally ended, however, a small group of anarchists clashed with police in Exarchia and officers responded with tear gas to the Molotov cocktails and stones they threw.

The EFSYN news outlet reported that police detained more than 90 people, eight of whom were eventually arrested.

15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos was shot dead by police officer Epaminondas Korkoneas on Dec. 6, 2008 after officers approached Grigoropoulos and his friends and allegedly provoked them.