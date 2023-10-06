Protest held in London to call for support for entertainment industry

Workers from Britain's entertainment industry held a demonstration Thursday in London calling for support and better conditions.

Gathering in central Leicester Square, dozens of people from various unions, including the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu), showed solidarity with their colleagues in the U.S.

The rally came amid an ongoing dispute between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

The participants expressed their concern over the situation in the U.S., saying there is a need to support the industry not only from employers but also from the government.

Speaking at the rally, Charlotte Sewell from Bectu said they support the writers and actors in their "fight for basic rights and protection."

Touching on the difficulties the industry faces, Sewell noted that it has been the worst time for them since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But this time there has been zero support," she said, adding that conditions must be improved.

"We know we have to protect ourselves, our jobs, our departments. We are precious, and without us, shows simply do not go on."

Blair Barnette, who chairs the British Film Designer's Guild, said that 30% of their members are considering leaving the industry.

She noted that the impact of current conditions on industry members' mental health and well-being is "huge," adding she had learned today that two of her colleagues have lost their homes.

"We appealing for our government and the media to recognize and support (us)," she added.