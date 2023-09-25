Priest arrested in Spain for drugging, abusing at least 5 women

A priest has been arrested in Spain for allegedly drugging and sexually abusing at least five women, reports revealed on Monday.

Spain's National Police did not identify the man's profession, however, several Spanish media outlets reported he was a priest.

The Diocese of Malaga, where he worked, also confirmed the news and said the local Catholic community is cooperating with police.

The investigation began after a woman discovered a hard drive in her partner's house containing photographs and videos of semi-clothed women who appeared to be sleeping or highly sedated. The media files also showed a man "carrying out all types of sexual practices" on the women, according to police.

The woman made a copy of the files and passed them to the police.

Police began to investigate and have so far identified five victims. Since they were not conscious during the time of the abuse, none of them knew they had been sexually assaulted on film, police said.

Agents discovered that the abuse allegedly took place during trips with groups of friends, of whom the priest was a member.

"He would have given the victims a type of substance that annulled their state of consciousness so he could carry out the sexual aggressions," the police statement said.

The abuses occurred across years and localities. But his alleged victims are from Melilla, Malaga and Cordoba, the areas where he had been working.

Upon arresting the priest, 34, police found fresh materials that they are analyzing. Those materials could reveal more victims, police said.

Catholic leaders in Malaga said in a statement that they "condemn any kind of humiliation or abuse of women," and are working alongside authorities to facilitate the investigation.

"Moved by the evil inflicted, we can only express our sorrow as a Catholic community committed to the care and service of all society."

The statement did not mention whether the priest had been dismissed.