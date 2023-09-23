Protesters in France plan demos against police violence, racism

Demonstrations against police violence and racism are planned across France on Saturday nearly three months after the death of a youth during a police checkpoint near Paris.



Numerous organizations and initiatives have called for rallies in Paris and dozens of other cities. They deplore systemic racism, police violence and growing social inequalities, which particularly affect the inhabitants of the suburbs or banlieues.



There were massive riots in these areas after the death of 17-year-old Nahel by a police bullet. The riots, which included arson and looting, lasted for days and affected the whole country.



The riots were sparked by video footage showing that the youth did not try to run over the officers during the police checkpoint, as the officers had initially stated.



The authorities eventually restored calm with a massive police presence.



Since then, the government of President Emmanuel Macron has neither presented a concept to improve the situation in the socially isolated suburbs nor has the police behaviour been critically analyzed.









