7 travelers takes criminal charges in Poland for visa irregularities

According to reports in the Polish media, an investigation was initiated on March 7 based on evidence provided by the Central Bureau for Combating Corruption.

Daniel Lerman, Deputy Director of the National Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Corruption, stated that the investigation into irregularities in visa issuance has led to charges against seven individuals so far, with three of them being detained.

Lerman explained that the focus of the investigation is on expediting visa procedures in exchange for payments and is related to several hundred visa applications made over the course of 18 months, most of which were denied.

He also mentioned that visa applications were made at Polish diplomatic missions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Qatar.

Last week, the Polish newspaper Wyborcza reported that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs may have allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter Europe.

The Rzeczpospolita newspaper alleged that the system could easily be manipulated by companies familiar with its workings, claiming that they charged applicants up to $5,000 to help them "bypass the system."

Reports in the Polish press indicate that anti-corruption authorities conducted a search at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 31. On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk was relieved of his duties.