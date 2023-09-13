Spain’s streets dog-free despite rampant abandonment

Spain's streets are free of stray dogs, even though more than 200,000 are abandoned by their owners every year.

Authorities note that thanks to an increase in social awareness about animal rights and the responsibilities of animal owners, political and legal steps have accelerated and more financial resources have been allocated to resolve the relevant issues.

In Spain, professional personnel work with the support of volunteers to care for stray dogs and cats, which are generally the responsibility of autonomous governments and municipalities.

Fernando Sanchez Ocana, head of the Arroyomolinos Animal Protection Center, one of 24 animal shelters in the capital Madrid, and president of the Salvando Peludos Association, said that neutering and socialization are the only solutions to the problems caused by stray cats and dogs on the streets.

Socialization is defined as the process of preparing a dog or cat to enjoy interactions and be comfortable with other animals, people, places and activities.

Noting that according to data from 2022, 360,000 animals, including around 250,000 dogs, were abandoned and left on the streets in Spain, Ocana said that almost all of these large dogs were used for hunting, as personal protection, or for illegal breeding.

Ocana emphasized that in Spain, by law, it is mandatory for dogs and cats to be microchipped and for animals that have not been legally bred by professionals to be neutered.

Pointing out that the country's first animal welfare law, which was adopted by parliament this year and will come into force on Sept. 27, will further increase social responsibility and control regarding animals, Ocana said:

"Normally, those who abandon their cats or dogs would be fined up to €45,000 ($48,398). With the new law, this has been increased even more. Likewise, higher fines of up to €200,000 and even imprisonment of up to 18 months have been introduced for ill-treatment of animals," he said.

"It is forbidden to kill animals. Municipalities are also obliged to build shelters. It is also forbidden to walk dogs without a leash."

Stressing that municipalities are responsible for the care of stray cats and dogs in Spain, and that in such cases, the police or municipal authorities immediately dispatch a unit to collect stray animals, Ocana said these animals are quarantined as soon as they are brought to a shelter, undergo a health check, are vaccinated and are immediately neutered.

- Compulsory sterilization of abandoned dogs

Ocana noted that two veterinarians and three caregivers work permanently at the shelter in Arroyomolinos, and their monthly budget, covered by the municipality, is around €10,000. He said this service, which was previously provided voluntarily, is now carried out institutionally by professionals in the municipalities with public financing.

Ocana said the practice of euthanizing stray dogs 10 days after they were brought to shelters was banned in Madrid in 2016 and will now be banned throughout the country with the new law.

"The practice of euthanasia in Spain first started in cases of rabies, but there is no such problem anymore.

"The sterilization of abandoned dogs is required by law. This is the only way to prevent the problem from escalating." he added.

- 'Dogs need to be socialized, trained together with people'

Ocana also touched on the stray dog problem in Türkiye.

"It is impossible to solve the problem of abandoned dogs at the push of a button; neither in Türkiye, nor in Spain or anywhere else in the world. This is a social problem.

"Procreation of cats and dogs should be controlled. For this, financial support should be provided and neutering should be done. The lifespan of a dog is 10-12 years. Once neutered, the problem will gradually decrease," he said.

"Moreover, just giving food to dogs on the street does not mean helping them. Dogs need to be socialized and trained together with people. These dogs need to go in and out of houses."

Pointing out that there are sometimes cases of attacks by large dogs owned in Spain, Ocana said "it is very important to grasp the nature of the dog. The reason for the aggression of dogs in Spain is a lack of training and socialization. Just having shelters is not enough if you do not have appropriate laws, control mechanisms and training."

"If you see a stray dog, I'm sure you'll run away. But this is wrong. You need to act in a calm manner. If that happens, the dog will most likely leave you behind and not bite you," he said.

Ocana also said he had 10 large dogs at home and that he never left his five-year-old daughter alone with them, even though there have been no biting incidents.

"The problems stray dogs cause in Türkiye are experienced with cats in Spain," Ocana said.

Pointing out that the number of stray cats has increased recently, especially in rural areas, around shopping malls and gas stations, Ocana said the government has provided financial support to municipalities that want to put cat kennels on the streets for the last two years and that more than 100 cat kennels have been placed in Madrid this year.

Ocana said that as an association, they help animals not only in Spain but also in other countries, noting that when the war in Ukraine broke out last year, they went there twice and came back with around 200 cats and dogs.