Spain’s premier to skip G-20 summit after testing positive for COVID

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will not be attending this week's G-20 summit in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sanchez tested positive early Thursday ahead of the summit, which will take place on Sept. 8-9.

"I feel fine," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that Spain will be represented at the summit by its vice president and foreign minister.

According to data from health institutions, a total of 508,744 COVID tests were sold in the country between Aug. 21-27.

More than 4 million tests were sold in Spain last summer.













