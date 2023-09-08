France: Council of state approves ban on long dresses in schools

The Council of State reviewed the objection against the Ministry of Education's decision to ban the abaya (long dress) in schools. The court justified its approval of the ban on abayas in schools by stating that this prohibition did not violate the principles of respect for private life, religious freedom, and the fight against discrimination.

In its decision, the Council of State argued that female students wear the abaya, a long dress, and male students wear the kamis, a tunic, for religious reasons and for this purpose.

The court noted that the regulations prohibit students from wearing clothing or symbols indicating their religious affiliation in schools.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal's statement on August 27 that abayas and similar long dresses would not be allowed to be worn in schools because they were against secularism had sparked debates.

Government Spokesperson Olivier Veran had commented on August 28 that abayas and similar long dresses, which would be banned in schools, were "a political tool of attack" in the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron had stated that they would not make any concessions regarding the ban on students wearing abayas in schools.

The abaya ban decision had been brought to the Council of State by the ADM Association on the grounds that it violated fundamental freedoms.