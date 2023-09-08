GERMANYS DECADES-LONG PROSPERITY COMES TO AN END

As per data released by the International Monetary Fund in July, Germany is anticipated to be the sole major economy experiencing negative growth this year, with a 0.3 percent decline in GDP.Journalist Wolfgang Munchau asserts that the foundational pillars of the German model, including cost competitiveness, technological leadership in the industrial sector, and geopolitical stability, have all eroded.

This situation has led to Germany being dubbed "Europe's new sick man."

Munchau noted that everything in Germany has changed completely, saying, "What is emerging right now is an energy price crisis that raises existential questions about the future of the model, new geopolitical divisions, and technological shocks."

Since the early 2000s, the country has consistently experienced strong growth, driven by high employment rates and external demand from rapidly growing economies like China.

Germany's manufacturing sector, which is the backbone of the economy, has thrived since 2003, thanks to cheap energy from Russia and low-cost labor from Eastern Europe.

Clemens Fuest, Director of the Leibniz Economic Research Institute (IFO), expects Germany to become even more dependent on exports and imports in the future, and the successful industries of the past twenty years, such as the chemical and automotive industries, will not play the same role in the future.