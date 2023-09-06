VENICE ADDED TO UNESCOS LIST OF WORLD HERITAGE SITES IN DANGER

UNESCO has added Venice to the list of world heritage sites in danger, partly due to the impact of mass tourism.

Following this decision, the city council has supported the idea of charging tourists to enter the city center.

Luigi Brugnaro, the Mayor of Venice, said, "It is necessary to regulate the flow of tourists at certain times, but this does not mean closing the city. Venice will always be open to everyone."

Local authorities stated that residents, commuters, students, and tourists staying overnight in the city, as well as children under 14, would be exempt from the fee.

The long-debated plan still needs to be approved by the wider city council, which will meet on September 12th.

Many details, including how many tickets will be made available, remain unclear.

Simone Venturini, the city's council member responsible for tourism, said the new system would make Venice a "global pioneer."

Two years ago, the city banned large cruise ships that used to drop off thousands of visitors daily and directed them to the port instead.