GERMANYS DIVIDED FAR-LEFT DIE LINKE HOLDS CRISIS MEETING

A crisis meeting of Germany's far-left opposition party Die Linke did not bring any rapprochement on Monday evening as it confronts a widening internal split.



Participants told dpa there was a renewed exchange of verbal blows between the two camps: those who back prominent member Sahra Wagenknecht - who is rumoured to have plans to start a new, breakaway party - and supporters of Die Linke's leadership.



The turmoil multiplied earlier this month, when parliamentary group leaders Dietmar Bartsch and Amira Mohamed Ali announced they were stepping down, leaving open the question of who will run the faction.



The party is set to hold internal elections on September 4.



However, the parliamentary leadership question hardly played a role in Monday evening's meeting, participants said.



Wagenknecht, who is probably Germany's best-known far-left politician, has become increasingly estranged from some party colleagues over her outspoken populist positions, including sharp criticism of Germany's pandemic measures and her calls for more restrictive immigration policies.



She has also been a loud critic of weapons deliveries to Ukraine and accused the German government of waging "economic war" against Russia.



Wagenknecht is expected to decide by the end of the year whether she will found her own party, potentially siphoning off Linke lawmakers.



If she does, Linke could lose money, posts and influence.



The party leadership had invited the state chairpersons and the party's Bundestag parliamentary group to an online meeting on Monday evening at short notice.



Various participants said there had been no tangible results.



