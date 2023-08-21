Wildfire in northeastern Greece rages on 3rd day

The wildfire that broke out early Saturday in Greece's northeastern province of Alexandroupolis rages on the third day, local media reported on Monday.

So far 12 settlements were evacuated, and nine houses and one church were burned, the public broadcaster ERT reported, adding that thousands of acres of forest area, arable land, and a large number of livestock and beehives also perished.

Moreover, seven firefighters were hospitalized for breathing problems and burns, it added.

Despite intensive firefighting efforts, involving hundreds of firefighters, a number of fire engines, firefighting helicopters, and planes, the fire continues to expand in three main directions due to strong wind.

On Sunday night, the national fire service said firefighters battled at least 53 forest fires since Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias called on citizens to be cautious amid extreme fire risk warnings for Monday.

"The fire risk forecast map for Monday is at point red for the island of Evia, Attica, Viotia, Argolida and Corinthia. I urge you to be cautious," he said.