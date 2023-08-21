Elderly man dies in Greek forest fire trying to save his animals

One person has died in a large forest fire that has been raging since Sunday night in the Greek region of Boeotia north-west of Athens, officials told state broadcaster ERT on Monday.



The Greek fire brigade confirmed that an 80-year-old man, who was a shepherd, had tried to save his animals from the flames. He fainted due to the smoke and probably suffocated, it said.



The blaze erupted on Sunday night for unknown reasons and spread quickly due to strong winds in the region.



Several other wildfires in Greece continued to challenge firefighters on Monday.



According to the Greek Civil Defence, the Attica region, where the capital Athens is located, and the neighbouring regions were at the highest level of fire danger on Monday.



Stormy winds were blowing there in the morning and are expected to continue for the next few days.



"The wind is our biggest enemy," a spokesman for the fire brigade told ERT.



The beach town of Paralia Saranti was evacuated on Monday morning as a precaution.



A fire near the north-eastern Greek port city of Alexandropoulis, which had been raging for days, has not yet been brought under control.



Twelve villages and settlements were evacuated over the weekend as a precaution. However, many people have since been able to return, it said.



