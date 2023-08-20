Wildfire in northeastern Greece razes forest

A wildfire that started Saturday morning in the northern town of Alexandroupolis continues to stay out of control, destroying thousands of hectares of pine forest and forcing evacuation of nearby settlements.

Despite efforts to put out the blaze by fire crews and volunteers, who are assisted by airplanes and helicopters, the fire spread rapidly due to strong winds blowing in the area, public broadcaster ERT reported.

A section of the major Egnatia Odos highway was closed again due to heavy smoke drifting across it.

Authorities said some houses suffered heavy damages in two of the evacuated settlements.

Meanwhile, the national fire service issued a high wildfire alert for Sunday in five central regions, including Attica that encompasses capital Athens and the adjacent port city of Piraeus.













