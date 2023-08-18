90 people rescued in Aegean, as number of migrants rises in Greece

A sailing yacht with around 90 migrants on board has run into distress around 18.5 kilometres south-east of the Greek island of Amorgos.



Passing ships and patrol boats were able to rescue everyone on Friday, the state broadcaster ERT further reported with reference to the coastguard. They were accommodated in the reception and registration camp on the island of Leros. The migrants are said to come from various Middle Eastern and African countries.



The Greek Migration Ministry has registered a significant increase in the number of people crossing from the Turkish Aegean coast to various Greek islands in recent weeks. According to the ministry, 6,669 migrants were living in the reception centres on the island of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos in mid-August. Their number has more than doubled compared to August last year, when the number was 2,964.



Smuggling gangs bring migrants from Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Libya to the EU countries Cyprus, Greece or Italy. For these journeys, the migrants pay between €500 and €7,000 ($543-$7,609), depending on the distance, according to officers of the police and coastguard.











