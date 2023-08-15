Campsites in southern France evacuated due to large wildfire

A large number of firefighters are battling a wildfire in the south of France that has caused the evacuation of several campsites with many tourists.



A fire of great intensity was burning in the Pyrénées-Orientales region Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday evening. He called on the population and holidaymakers to be extremely vigilant.



The fire brigade was deployed with 13 aircraft, three helicopters and more than 500 officers.



The fire broke out in the afternoon between Saint-André and the well-known seaside resort of Argelès-sur-Mer on the Mediterranean, the fire brigade said.



As the France Bleu radio station reported with reference to the prefecture, 300 hectares of natural area had already gone up in flames. There are no large contiguous forests in the area.



Three campsites with numerous holidaymakers were evacuated, as were some residential buildings threatened by the flames and a supermarket.



A gymnasium was prepared to accommodate the evacuees.



The location of the fire is west of the city of Perpignan, not far from the Spanish border.



