Small German city donates fire trucks to Ukrainian sister city Lviv

The historic city of Würzburg in the south of Germany has donated three fire brigade vehicles to its Ukrainian twin city Lviv, after a Russian rocket attack struck the city in July.



City officials and two fire brigade volunteers transported the decommissioned, yet fully functional vehicles 1,150 kilometres to the border crossing between Korczowa in Poland and Krakovets in Ukraine, the city announced on Thursday.



The western Ukrainian city of Lviv is only about 70 kilometres from the border with Poland.



According to the head of the Würzburg fire brigade, the vehicles were given a technical overhaul, new tyres and new roadworthy certificates and safety inspections.



Both trucks were also fully kitted out with fire fighting equipment.



The volunteers drove 1,150 kilometres to drop off the trucks, and stopped 5 kilometres short of crossing the border into Ukraine to hand them over to their Lviv counterparts.



On July 6, 10 people were killed and 42 were injured, including three children, in a major rocket attack on a residential area of Lviv. The mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, said it was the worst attack on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since Russia invaded Ukraine more than 17 months ago.

