GERMANYS SCHOLZ SAYS STATISTICAL DATA IS ANTIDOTE TO FAKE NEWS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed the importance of independent and well-founded data collection in the fight against fake news.



Statistical data offers "a piece of rationality," Scholz said. The data "also helps in the fight against fake news and the reality is that you can't just claim the sky is green when it's blue."



The chancellor made the statements on Friday during a visit to the Federal Statiscal Office of Germany on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.



Head of the Federal Statistical Office Ruth Brand said, "Our professional and political independence is our greatest asset in the fight against disinformation and fake news."



In light of Germany's controversial heating law, Scholz also emphasized the importance of collecting data for municipal heating plans nationwide.



When the information on becomes available next spring, he said, municipalities would "just have to turn on the computer" to be able to see how households are supplied with heat.



The much-debated heating law stipulates that newly installed heating systems, both in old and new buildings, be powered by at least 65% renewable energy.



The government's plans have caused heated discussions because homeowners in Germany fear large financial burdens when switching to climate-friendly heating systems.



