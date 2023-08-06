German far-right AfD sees dip in polls for first time in months

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has lost popularity in a poll by the INSA opinion research institute for the first time in four months.



The party came in at 21% in the institute's weekly poll commissioned by Sunday's edition of the mass circulation Bild newspaper - one point below the previous week. This is reportedly the first decline for the AfD in the poll since March 25.



The conservative Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, on the other hand, gained one point and now stands at 27%.



The three government coalition parties also saw little change, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) rising by one point to 19%, while the Greens remained at 14%, and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) also stayed steady at 7%



The hard-left Die Linke (The Left), which like the CDU/CSU and AfD is in opposition, also remained unchanged - at 5%.



On behalf of Bild, the polling institute INSA surveyed 1,203 people in the period from July 31 to August 4. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.



Election polls are generally fraught with uncertainty. For example, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term election decisions make it difficult for pollsters to weight the data collected.



In principle, polls only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not forecasts of the election outcome.



