Forest fire in Italy, flights suspended

After the extreme heatwave in Europe, forest fires have also struck Italy. The forest fire that started in the town of Cinisi, near Palermo on the Sicily Island, where temperatures had reached 47 degrees Celsius, spread rapidly due to the influence of the wind.

Flights were suspended at the Falcone Borsellino Airport as the flames approached. In Palermo, many at-risk residential areas were also evacuated.

Officials stated that the challenging weather conditions had made it difficult to control the fire, and additional firefighting teams from other regions of Italy would be sent to assist. Due to the wildfires, some highways in the city were also closed to traffic.