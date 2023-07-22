What is driving the rise of far-right parties throughout Europe?

In 2016, while the Anglosphere experienced a surge of populism with events like Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency, Europe appeared more resilient to this political trend.

Despite concerns in Brussels about a potential "Brexit domino effect," the opposite occurred. Over the following five years, Europe saw the rise of centrist movements and moderate leadership that countered the populist wave.

Emmanuel Macron's new political party emerged in France, neutralizing the National Front. Angela Merkel's resignation in Germany didn't result in a populist replacement. Mario Draghi seamlessly transitioned from leading the European Central Bank to becoming Italy's prime minister, showcasing technocratic leadership. Additionally, Spain shifted to the left politically.

Although there were outliers like Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Hungary's Viktor Orban, who continued to shape their nations with populist policies, and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained traction, the overall populist wave in Europe seemed to crest early and not have a significant impact. Most European voters seemed to adhere to mainstream political choices during this period.

However, the political landscape has evolved since then. Currently, the far right is gaining momentum across the continent. Italy's government, under Giorgia Meloni, has taken a sharp right turn, and the AfD has achieved electoral victories. In France, the potential of a Marine Le Pen presidency is a growing concern during protests against Macron's government. Far-right parties are now influencing coalitions in Finland and Sweden, while neo-Nazi groups are gaining prominence in Austria.

Furthermore, in Spain, the center-left coalition is at risk of falling apart after recent elections, paving the way for the far-right Vox party to enter the government for the first time as part of a coalition.

The reasons behind Europe's initial resistance to populism in 2016 and the subsequent surge of populist parties into the mainstream are complex and multifaceted. Further analysis and study would be required to fully understand the underlying factors driving these shifts in European politics.











