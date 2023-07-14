News Europe Several seriously injured in Leiden stabbing, police hunt suspect

DPA EUROPE Published July 14,2023

Several people were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Leiden, in the Netherlands, on Friday.



The police said they were searching for a man who had injured several people in a house in the centre of the city in the morning.



The suspect suffered a head injury, they said.



The police asked the public not to approach the man. The attack occurred at a deaconry centre, which houses several social institutions, public broadcaster NOS reported.









































