Several seriously injured in Leiden stabbing, police hunt suspect
Published July 14,2023
Several people were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Leiden, in the Netherlands, on Friday.
The police said they were searching for a man who had injured several people in a house in the centre of the city in the morning.
The suspect suffered a head injury, they said.
The police asked the public not to approach the man. The attack occurred at a deaconry centre, which houses several social institutions, public broadcaster NOS reported.