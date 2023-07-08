French minister accused of political opportunism in 2020 killing of teacher

French minister delegate in charge of citizenship, and management of the fund is under fire as the lawyer of murdered schoolteacher Samuel Paty accused her Friday of having political interests in the death of her husband.

Virgine Le Roy claimed that Marlene Schiappa interferes with identifying associations that would benefit from the Marianne Fund that was set up in April 2021 following the gruesome murder of Paty, to stem rising "separatism" in France.

Le Roy told broadcaster Franceinfo that Schiappa does it despite her claims before the Senate Committee.

It is unacceptable to lie before the commission, especially if she is a minister, said Le Roy, who accused Schiappa of political opportunism, contradicting her responsibilities.

She also opined that associations benefiting from the fund do not use it in line with its intended purpose.

The Senate Committee released its report Thursday on investigations related to the fund.

In the report, senators underlined that the fund project, which Schiappa advocated, was politicized.

Paty, 47, was beheaded Oct. 16, 2020, in the Paris northwestern suburb of Eragny Val-d'oise.















