At least four injured during second bull run in Spain

Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 8, 2023. (AFP Photo)

At least four more people were injured on Saturday morning during the second bull run at this year's Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona in northern Spain.



The follows the six who were injured during the first bull-run on Friday. None of the 10 were seriously injured.



Those hurt on Saturday mainly suffered bruises, the state TV station RTVE reported from the famous and increasingly controversial event.



The six injured on Friday include three U.S. citizens. All were treated in hospital, the Europa Press news agency reported.



The festival in honour of the city's patron saint, San Fermín, began on Thursday and ends next Friday. Every day in the early morning, six fighting bulls, some weighing over 600 kilograms, and some tame leading oxen are chased through old town to the arena for the evening bullfights.



Dozens of mainly young male runners are injured every year during the 825-metre stampede through Pamplona's narrow streets. Since 1924, there have been 16 fatalities, the last occurring in 2009. There are eight runs in total.



This year, animal rights groups renewed their protested against the traditional event, which has taken place since 1591, but is now also disputed in Spain.



The activists draped themselves in horned, blood-red robes and held up signs saying "Pamplona: violence and death for bulls" in several languages. Despite the criticism, the festival attracts large numbers of tourists from all over the world.





























