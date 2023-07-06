Portuguese president leaves hospital after fainting spell

 Contact Us
Published July 06,2023
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has left hospital after being treated for a fainting spell.

"I'm fine," he told journalists outside the hospital in the capital Lisbon late on Wednesday night, as seen on state broadcaster RTP.

The 74-year-old leader fainted on Wednesday afternoon during a visit to a university in the municipality of Almada, south of Lisbon, the presidential office said.

The head of state felt poorly during a conversation with researchers and "briefly lost consciousness."

Rebelo de Sousa said he was advised to drink more water. "I'm not going to die from this," he said.