Portuguese president leaves hospital after fainting spell

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has left hospital after being treated for a fainting spell.



"I'm fine," he told journalists outside the hospital in the capital Lisbon late on Wednesday night, as seen on state broadcaster RTP.



The 74-year-old leader fainted on Wednesday afternoon during a visit to a university in the municipality of Almada, south of Lisbon, the presidential office said.



The head of state felt poorly during a conversation with researchers and "briefly lost consciousness."



Rebelo de Sousa said he was advised to drink more water. "I'm not going to die from this," he said.











