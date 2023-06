Moscow's ombudswoman for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the ICC for the illegal transfer of Ukrainiain children to Russia, said Thursday she had met with a Vatican envoy.

"Met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi," Lvova-Belova said in a statement. "We discussed humanitarian issues related to military operations and the protection of children's rights. I am sure that Christian love and mercy will help in dialogue and mutual understanding."