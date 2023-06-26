NATOS STOLTENBERG PRAISES GERMAN LEADERSHIP DURING LITHUANIA VISIT

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed on Monday what he called "German leadership" over the decision to permanently station 4,000 more German soldiers in Lithuania to defend NATO's eastern flank.



German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Monday announced plans to move a full brigade to Lithuania as soon as new infrastructure is prepared.



Stoltenberg said the decision "shows strong German commitment" to NATO's collective defence and shared security and also reflects the ongoing shift within NATO since 2014 "with more deployments of combat-ready NATO troops in the eastern parts of the alliance."



Stoltenberg said the German commitment and NATO military exercises in Lithuania on Monday once against demonstrate the alliance's readiness and capability "to defend every inch of NATO territory."









