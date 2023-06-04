EU urges Kosovo to suspend police operations in ethnic Serb-dominated north

The European Union on Saturday called on Kosovo to suspend police operations in the northern section of the country where ethnic Serbs have been protesting.

The move came after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani together with French President Emanuel Macron. Serbia had responded to the unrest in Kosovo, whose independence it does not recognize, by sending its troops to the border of northern Kosovo, which has a large ethnic Serb population.

''We expect Kosovo to act in a non-escalatory way and immediately suspend police operations in the vicinity of the municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo. The mayors should temporarily perform their duties in premises other than the municipal buildings. Early elections should be announced as soon as possible in all four municipalities and organized in a fully inclusive manner. We expect Kosovo Serbs to take part in these elections,'' said a statement from the bloc.

''The European Union is ready to implement resolute measures. Failure to de-escalate the tensions will lead to negative consequences,'' the bloc warned.

The EU also expressed concern over the Serbian Armed Forces being on their highest alert.

Serbia ordered its army in late May to advance to the border with Kosovo and urged NATO to stop violence against local Serbs in Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged the army and security forces to be combat-ready.

Peter Stano, the EU's lead spokesperson for external affairs, said: ''27 member states urge Pristina and Belgrade to immediately de-escalate, stop divisive rhetoric and refrain from uncoordinated actions.''

''If not, EU will implement resolute measures,'' he added.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo as ethnic Serbs are protesting the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities last month in the country's northern municipalities. Serbs boycotted the elections.

On Monday, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured in clashes with Serbs trying to block a new mayor in northern Kosovo from entering the town hall to take the oath of office and begin his duties.

According to hospital sources, over 53 civilians were also injured by shock bombs and tear gas.

Police in Kosovo also said that at least five people were detained following the clashes.