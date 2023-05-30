Far-right party, opponents hold simultaneous rallies in Brussels

The far-right Vlaams Belang party and a group opposing it held separate rallies Monday in Brussels, with Belgian authorities adopting intensive security measures.

Anti-far-right demonstrators gathered at Poelaert Square in front of the Palace of Justice chanting "There is no room for fascism in our streets."

Eugenio Marcigliano, the organizer of the protest, told Anadolu that they gathered to show their opposition to the Flemish far-right party.

Marcigliano said the aim of the protest is a show of strength before federal elections in 2024. He stressed that they will not turn a blind eye to the hate speech of the far-right party based on xenophobia and anti-immigration attitudes.

Regard Eva, a sociology student, said: "We will not allow far-right, xenophobic and anti-immigration sentiments to rise in our country."

"Fascism is on the rise all over Europe, but it was not so visible before. We do not want fascism to rise. We are gathered here today to say no to fascism," said Louise Violette.

After long negotiations with the police to get permission, the protesters walked to the city center, where they ended their protests.

DEMONSTRATION OF FAR-RIGHT PARTY



Meanwhile, Vlaams Belang party members and supporters gathered in Albertine Square 800 meters away.

The demonstrators, who unfurled Flemish flags with a black lion pattern on yellow, welcomed party leader Tom Van Grieken, who marched from Belgium's port city of Ostend to Brussels as part of a 10-day campaign.

In his speech in the square, Van Grieken said the current government does not listen to the people enough and that the Flemish are angry and disappointed.