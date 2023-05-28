News Europe German man dies after jumping out of window of Athens police station

Tragically, a German man has lost his life after jumping out of a window at a Greek police station. The incident occurred at the central Athens police station located in Omonia Square, where the man leaped from a first-story window. Regrettably, his actions resulted in severe injuries that proved fatal.

DPA EUROPE Published May 28,2023 Subscribe

The man was detained late on Saturday and was heavily intoxicated, according to Greek state radio reported further on Sunday, citing the police.



The Athens police directorate opened an investigation, the broadcaster reported.



The investigation is to determine how the man, who was in custody, managed to jump out of the window.





