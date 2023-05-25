UK migration hits new record of 606,000 in 2022

UK's net migration surged to 606,000 in the year ending December 2022, surpassing the previous record of 504,000 in the year ending June last year, official figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Thursday.

Net migration represents the annual count of individuals entering the UK, accounting for both immigration and emigration.

"Total long-term immigration was estimated at around 1.2 million in 2022, and emigration was 557,000, which means migration continues to add to the population with net migration at 606,000; most people arriving in the UK in 2022 were non-EU nationals (925,000), followed by EU (151,000) and British (88,000)," the ONS said.

Contrary to expectations, the actual net migration figure falls considerably.

While consensus estimates and certain reports projected the numbers as high as 700,000 or even close to 1 million, the recorded value remains approximately three times greater than what the Conservative Party had pledged in their 2019 manifesto (migration would fall below 250,000).