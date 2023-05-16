Wrong-way driver in France causes traffic chaos

An octogenarian driver in southeastern France on Monday drove his car the wrong way 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) down a highway, throwing traffic into chaos the entire way.

People on the A51 motorway in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region noticed that a vehicle coming the wrong way was approaching them quickly, French channel BFMTV reported.

Seeing an elderly man sitting at the wheel, the drivers tried to warn him by honking their horns.

The driver, reportedly 80 years old, eventually realized something was amiss and pulled into a roadside parking area without causing any accidents.

Fire crews and gendarmerie came to the scene to assist the disoriented driver. Later the driver's daughter was contacted, and she took the wheel to drive him the right way home.