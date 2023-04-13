GERMAN DEFENSE CHIEF SAYS FRENCH PRESIDENTS CRITICISM OF U.S. IS ‘UNFORTUNATE’

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron's recent critical comments about the U.S., and his warning that Europe should not be a "vassal."

In an exclusive interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Pistorius urged closer cooperation between European allies and the U.S. on international security matters, and warned against statements that could harm unity.

"I found this statement unfortunate. But I think the Elysee Palace has corrected it to some extent. We have never been in danger of becoming or being a vassal of the U.S.," he said.

Macron said earlier that the EU should act in accordance with its "strategic autonomy" and avoid being drawn into any conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan.

"Being an ally does not mean being a vassal. ... doesn't mean that we don't have the right to think for ourselves," he said.